Solskjaer sends Fred a message over his Man Utd future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to reassure Fred he very much has a future at Manchester United and that he will soon see action for the club.

The Brazil midfielder joined the club in a £52million switch from Shakhtar Donestsk over the summer, but has so far failed to live up to expectations and has recently struggled for game time since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho.

Fred, who joined United ahead of rival interest from Manchester City, has made only two starts and one substitute appearance since Solskjaer was parachuted in last month as United’s interim manager.

But Solskjaer is helping to foster a welcoming mentality within a group that had been faltering under Mourinho.

Solskjaer believes Fred has plenty of talent and that he will eventually prove his worth at Manchester United.

When asked if it’s challenge trying to get the 25-year-old into his side, the caretaker boss replied: “I think the question is wrong because I don’t think it’s my challenge to incorporate players. It’s about the players being ready when they get a chance and Fred, he’s been working hard in training, he’s a good lad.

“It’s the same with Andreas [Pereira] and Scott [McTominay] because, when they get the chance, and they will, we want to see improvement. And we know there’s a very, very good player there with Fred, so hopefully he’ll adjust to the English game because there’s no doubting of his talent.

And it’s easier to come into a team that is doing well. I didn’t do Andreas, or Scott or Fred any favours when I put them in against Reading in a game that had nine changes. Next time they come in, there might be one or two changes and then we’ll see what they’re capable of.

“There are loads of players that have come in and found the first few months difficult.

“Two of the best players I played with who struggled the most were Diego Forlan and Juan Sebastian Veron, you know those two fantastic players, but when they settled, they performed. So I don’t think he needs to worry too much. He’ll get chances.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has set his side an ambitious target after disagreeing with Mauricio Pochettino’s trophy claims.

