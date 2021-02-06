Solskjaer sends message to Glazer family ahead of Super Bowl LV

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, for their success in leading the Tampa Bay Bucaneers to Super Bowl LV.

The Florida outfit hope to win their first Super Bowl since 2002, where they will face Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

United’s often-maligned owners have been criticised for their running of the Premier League side. But Solskjaer insists United’s return to power in England, together with Tampa Bay’s progress, shows they know what they’re doing.

“I think when you operate at the top you try to widen your horizon, you have a network you speak to, of course,” Solskjaer said. “I’m very pleased for the Glazers and the owners that they play the Super Bowl this weekend.”

Solskjaer made the point of praising much-heralded quarter-back Tom Brady. Even at the ripe old age of 43, he’s proven again he’s the top man in Gridiron.

“For me, the big learning from that one is maybe the Tom Brady story. What he does to keep going at such an age and to be so professional.

Man Utd v Everton Match Preview, February 06, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Man Utd and Everton, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

“He’s come into the club and he’s brought them to the Super Bowl. It’s not him by himself of course. We tell our young players to be at the top level that it’s not just natural talent. But it’s dedication, hard work, focus.

“We’ve got the example of Edinson (Cavani) coming into our place and how much one player can influence a team. We’ve had Eric Cantona coming into the team with that experience.

“So Tom Brady is an example for every single sportsman out there. It’s still possible – even at the age of 42 or 43, whatever he is now.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Solskjaer makes transfer hint

Solskjaer revealed on Saturday that Paul Pogba is in talks over an extenstion to his United contract.

Pogba has been an important player for United over a frantic period. However, he was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 9-0 shellacking of nine-man Southampton.

Solskjaer says “no one’s guaranteed a place in the team like a season ticket card here” thanks to the great competition at a club who tend to look at their summer transfer plans around this time.

“I still think we’re doing the same planning, preparation but of course the pandemic has changed the market. It’s changed the world – and it might affect what we can do,” Solskjaer added.

“We just have to see where we’re at in the next few months, of course. But we are looking at players and targets as we normally would do.

“But we have done some very good business in the last few windows. I feel and it’s not wholesale changes that we need to make. It’s the odd contribution and addition to the squad.”

READ MORE: Marcos Rojo left in the dark, as report claims Man Utd in transfer cover up