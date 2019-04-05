Solskjaer sends message to former Man Utd star over possible return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Manchester United would welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club with open arms.

Ronaldo swapped Old Trafford for Real Madrid 10 years ago back in 2009 for a then-world-record fee of £80m, where he won four Champions League titles.

The Portugese international then shocked the footballing world last summer when he choose to leave the Bernabeu in favour of new pastures, joining Juventus in a deal worth €110m.

Solskjaer meanwhile has overseen a dramatic upturn in form at United which has helped propel the club into top four contention, while a Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona beckons.

The Norwegian is expected to be given a bumper budget to work with over the summer but, Ronaldo or Lionel Messi aside, he doesn’t see much room for improvement.

“There’s no particular position really [that we need to strengthen],” the 46-year-old said.

“But if Messi comes up then maybe we can, or Ronaldo. If Ronaldo wants to come home then maybe we should take him back, eh?

“When I came in though, the players, I think they’re great,” he added.

“I think they’re all so good, and I just want to try to improve them. I think the work we have done on the training pitch is showing that they are improving.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!