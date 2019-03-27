Solskjaer set to welcome back five crucial Man Utd first-team stars

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a huge boost as eight Manchester United players are set to return from injury this weekend.

The Red Devils will take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Solskjaer previously having juggled a precarious injury situation.

Five of their key senior players were forced to withdraw from international duty during the recent break, forcing the Norwegian to once again sweat over his starting XI.

Marcus Rashford (ankle) and Romelu Lukaku (foot) were sent home by England and Belgium respectively, as was full-back Luke Shaw.

Forward Anthony Martial withdrew from the France squad with a knee problem, and Serbia star Nemanja Matic was also forced to stay in Manchester.

According to a report from the Mirror, all five of the aforementioned are available for selection and in contention to start on Saturday against the Hornets.

In a further boost for Solskjaer, United finally seem to have some defensive depth with Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian also returning.

