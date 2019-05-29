Solskjaer sets deadline for Man Utd to offload as many as 10 players

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly set the club a deadline of next year for offloading unwanted players.

Solskjaer is reportedly ready to oversee a major overhaul of his squad at the end of the season, after the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football.

Defence is believed to be a major area that he is looking to upgrade, but a number of players are also expected to leave the club this summer in order to boost funds and free up the wage budget.

A report from the Manchester Evening News claims that the Norwegian ‘has informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of the players he wants to move on before the 2020-21 campaign’.

This is a process that Solskjaer apparently began while he was still in caretaker charge, and as many as twelve players are facing the chop in the next 12 months.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are the most high profile of those names, with the latter seemingly closing in on a move to Inter Milan this summer.

Defender Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are two players United are also looking to ship out in the upcoming window, while one of Phil Jones or Chris Smalling could be gone by 2020-21 due to the emergence of Axel Tuanzebe.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Timothy Fosu-Mensah could be let go in a year if they are not sold this summer, while Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic may also be allowed to walk away for nothing should no offer of an extended deal arrive.

Meanwhile, the report from the MEN goes on to state that Daniel James has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Old Trafford, with a £15million fee expected to be agreed.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!