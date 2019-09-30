Solskjaer singles out 3 Man Utd stars ahead of Arsenal showdown

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been full of praise for three stars ahead of Monday night’s clash with Arsenal.

United host the Gunners at Old Trafford and ahead of the game, Solskjaer has spoken about the players he believes will go on to have long futures at the club.

The Norwegian is under mounting pressure to get a result against Unai Emery’s men, with United currently 11th in the Premier League and only just overcoming Rochdale in a penalty shootout in the EFL Cup last week.

United, like Arsenal, missed out on qualifying for the Champions League last season, with Solskjaer beginning an overhaul of his aging squad over the summer as a result.

Harry Maguire arrived from Leicester City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and flying winger Dan James from Swansea.

And ahead of the game against the Gunners, the 46-year-old Red Devils chief has revealed his delight at how all three players have settled into life at Old Trafford.

“If you look at Aaron and Dan, 21-year-olds, they’re coming in and doing a good job,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“We’re not expecting them to be leaders, but they’ll have longevity, and they’ll stay in the club and the team for many, many years.

“Harry is a different player; he was the one centre-back we wanted, and the one we felt was the missing jigsaw in that defence.

“He was for now and the future, because he’s only 26.

“I’m delighted with those three, both for now, and for the future.

“It’s not just signing players for the sake of it, you have to sign the right ones.”