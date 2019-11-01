Solskjaer singles out new Man Utd ‘leader’ for special praise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Scott McTominay is developing into a ‘very good midfielder’ at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has started all 10 of United’s Premier League games this season after establishing himself as a first-team regular towards the end of last term.

The Scotland international has scored twice in the league this campaign but arguably his best two performances came in the big games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

McTominay has also rekindled his promising partnership with £52million man Fred, who started alongside him against Liverpool, Norwich and Chelsea last month.

“He’s been excellent,” Solskjaer said. “And him and Fred work in a good relationship. They’ve played well together, they did that last season at PSG, there were a few games there when we had a few injuries and now they’re working as a pair.

“But Scotty’s a leader, a Man United boy, he’s come through the ranks you can see he’s been a striker with the goal he scored at Norwich on the half-turn. But he’s developing into a very good midfielder.”

United head to Bournemouth on Saturday following three successive away wins, while Eddie Howe’s side have won just once at home this season and are winless in five.

Solskjaer has downplayed Bournemouth’s form and still expects a testing encounter on the south coast: “Fine margins decide football games at this level, decisions by the referee or a decision by a player at a certain moment, you turn down a pass, you turn down a finish.

“It’s so much easier getting confidence or momentum by results and the boys look like they’re playing on instinct at the moment rather than having that extra split-second to think.

“It’s gonna be a tough game, they’ve got quick forwards running in behind, direct, Josh King, Callum Wilson, [Dominic] Solanke, [Ryan] Fraser, [Harry] Wilson, it’s quite surprising they haven’t scored but that’s probably fine margins as well.

“And they have not conceded lots of goals, hopefully we score the first goal because they’re also very dangerous on set-plays.”

