Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Edinson Cavani’s disallowed goal was an “injustice” that “kick-started” their comeback against Tottenham – but cast doubt on the striker’s long-term future.

United came from behind to beat Tottenham 3-1, but initially thought they had taken the lead through Cavani. His goal was ruled out though because Scott McTominay made minimal contact with Son Heung-min’s face in the buildup. It was a controversial decision, but ultimately didn’t cost United any points.

In fact, it may have been to thank for the way they grew into the game. The first exchanges were sluggish from both sides but United eventually composed themselves and claimed a 3-1 win.

However, Solskjaer still felt aggrieved that their first goal didn’t count.

“The game has gone,” he said to Sky Sports. “Game has absolutely gone.

“If that’s a clear and obvious error, it’s an obvious error he had to look at it. It was a perfectly good goal.

“We shouldn’t be conned. I have to say, if my son stays down for three minutes and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.

“We weren’t conned, the referee was.

“That kick-started us. [Before the goal] we had played like a team who had played in Europe on a Thursday night [last time out].

“Top reaction, we played some great stuff second half. We felt the injustice and we showed good character to come back. We can’t let those decisions ruin this good season for us.

“The goals we scored, were excellent. Edinson shows why he’s a number nine. Fred even scores, that just shows us how good we were.”

Solskjaer hints at Cavani future

Despite Cavani’s impact, doubts remain about his long-term future. His contract expires in the summer and although there is an option to extend it by another year, he is expected to return to South America.

Solskjaer admitted afterwards that the Uruguay international is thinking about heading home – and the manager would have no hard feelings if he did decide that.

“For a new lad who doesn’t speak English and not having his family over here, of course it’s in the back of his head,” he said. “Fingers crossed.

“If he decides it’s just the season then we’d be very happy to have had him here.”

