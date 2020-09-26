Solskjaer slams ‘disrespectful’ reporter for questioning Van de Beek deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has branded it “disrespectful” to question Donny van de Beek’s status as the club’s only recent signing.

United are under increasing pressure on social media to bring in new additions, with less than 10 days left of the transfer window.

Indeed, United have so far brought in Dutchman Van de Beek, with no further additions since. Pressure mounted further after last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer though feels critics are doing a disservice to Van de Beek’s talent by pointing out that he is the sole addition to the squad.

When pressed on the issue, Solskjaer responded: “I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny when you say he [may be] the only one because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and of course we have to concentrate on ourselves.

“Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can.

“We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them,” he added (via The Guardian).

United’s interest in Jadon Sancho looks to have tailed off, with Borussia Dortmund standing firm. The Bundesliga club do not want to sell the England international winger for less than £108million.

As such, the Red Devils have moved onto left-back Alex Telles. A deal to sign the Porto star is reportedly progressing. Indeed Porto are keen to sell up to make sure they recoup a fee for the 27-year-old.

Solskjaer’s stark warning to Man Utd’s fringe players

Elsewhere in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer insisted the onus is on his fringe players to fight for game time.

United have several stars on their periphery who could leave before the transfer window closes, including Sergio Romero and Chris Smalling.

While they remain at Old Trafford for the time being though, Solskjaer says they must prove their worth.

