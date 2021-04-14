Repeatedly being overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly left a major Man Utd signing ‘reluctant’ to sign a new deal as rumours of an exit begin to swirl.

Man Utd have taken a giant leap forward under the guiding hand of their Norwegian manager this season. The Red Devils are challenging for silverware in the Europa League and sit just 11 points behind title favourites Man City with a game in hand.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Overhauling their local rivals next season and beyond, however, will likely require several more successful transfer windows.

Major additions will be key, but the latest report from ESPN, states a key depth piece could soon depart.

They reveal that centre-half Eric Bailly is ‘reluctant’ to put pen to paper over a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Ivorian, 27, was Jose Mourinho’s first major acquisition at Man Utd, arriving for a fee of £30m in 2016.

Bailly has shown glimpses of his undoubted talents, but injury, combined with a lack of a regular starting spot has ensured Man Utd fans have rarely seen his best for long.

A report earlier this month revealed the bargain fee a regular buyer of Man Utd players would need to pay.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been Solskjaer’s preferred pairing this season. As such, Bailly has begun to consider his options.

Bailly’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 and potential suitors from Italy and Spain have begun to take note.

Man Utd will be reluctant to allow a saleable asset to depart on a free transfer if no further progress over a new contract can be made.

Therefore, the report concludes that ‘a move is likely to suit both parties’ at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Odion Ighalo: If I was Cavani, I'd stay at Man Utd Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he would choose to stay at Old Trafford if he was in Edinson Cavani's position.

Missing piece of Man Utd jigsaw named

Meanwhile, Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick feels one player above all others should be lured to Old Trafford this summer.

“Where United have maybe fallen short is having that goal-scorer – I think Rashford and Fernandes are the top scorers – but there’s no one in this squad getting maybe 25 league goals a season,” he told Caughtoffside.

“If they had that in the squad I think they’d be there or thereabouts and really competing with Man City.”

Chadwick believes that the core of the United side is solid. But the former MK Dons midfielder is adamant that the club’s hierarchy should move mountains to try and sign one man.

“Harry Kane is one of the few players in the world who you’d do everything possible and break the bank to get him,” he added. “You look at the United squad and there’s maybe six or seven players there who are irreplaceable.

“But other than that if there’s someone who’s not playing week in, week out and you’ve got a chance to bring Harry Kane in then you do everything possible to be able to do that.

“Kane would be that missing piece of the jigsaw – someone who guarantees a lot of goals and someone who could lead you to a Premier League title.”

READ MORE: Ighalo offers Man Utd advice on Pogba, Cavani; reveals three Prem offers he snubbed