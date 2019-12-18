Solskjaer sounds warning to Guardiola as Man Utd draw Man City in EFL Cup semi-final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke of the defeat his Man Utd side inflicted on Man City after the two Manchester powerhouses were drawn against each other in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Man Utd overcame a spiritied Colchester side to run out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and an own goal from Ryan Jackson.

City, on the other hand, were given rather more of a scare when Matt Taylor equalised for Oxford to make it 1-1 mere seconds after the half-time restart.

A Raheem Sterling double saw the Citizens home in the end, but not before conceding 18 shots on goal from the league one outfit.

The two Manchester behemoths were the first two balls out of the pot, setting up a mouth-watering two-legged clash to be played in the month of January.

Speaking on the prospect of playing Man City again, United boss Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “We always want to win trophies and we want to win games.

“We’ve got a nice little draw coming up so it’ll be exciting times coming up.

“I don’t think anything is written in the stars. We just work hard and you take what you get and you do the best out of it. We’ve shown before we can do well against City.”

The Norwegian, however, was rather more bullish when speaking to in-house TV channel MUTV.

Via the Manchester Evening News Solskjaer hearkened back to the damaging defeat the Red Devils inflicted on City’s ailing Premier League title challenge on December 7.

“We take what comes our way we have a good memory from last time we met them .They’re the best team in England and we’re confident going into the semi-final.

We played well against them but there’s things we need to improve on. It will be two fantastic nights in Manchester.”