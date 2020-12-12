Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked up Paul Pogba’s focus and appetite to do well for Manchester United, despite his agent blatantly looking to steer his client towards a move in January.

A storm is brewing at United ever since Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola claimed the midfielder’s career with the club was over. In an extraordinary interview , Raiola claimed that Pogba is “unhappy” at United and that the club would have to sell him in either of the next two transfer windows.

The midfielder was the most expensive player in the world when United brought him back from Juventus in 2016. However, Pogba has suffered with inconsistency since.

The Frenchman, whose contract expires in 2022, has started just five Premier League games this season – although he did score a wonder goal as a starter in their last game against West Ham.

Pogba then stepped off the bench and scored in their Champions League exit at Leipzig. That led to Solskjaer telling Raiola a few home truths over Pogba.

Reports on Thursday claimed United have slashed Pogba’s price and are ready to do business in January.

However, Solskjaer is having no thoughts – at least publicly – about selling the midfielder. Indeed, the World Cup winner will be part of United’s squad to tackle Manchester City on Saturday.

“I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game and Paul is part of this team,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s very focused on contributing when he’s here. He’s got the hunger and appetite to play, and he wants to play. He wants to train, he trains.

“There’s been other players that’s been refusing to train, refusing to play. They’re not here any more, of course. But Paul’s not once done that.”

In reaction to questions on his future, Solskjaer insists Pogba remains in his thinking and there’s no talk of a January sale.

“He’s just focused on performing when he gets a chance and that’s the good thing about Paul. He’s got the quality but he’s also got the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig.

“He did have a positive impact so, yeah, the short answer to your question is he’s part of the squad for Saturday.”

Solskjaer admits to Man Utd soul-searching

Solskjaer has worked to change the culture within the United dressing room since succeeding Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Since he took the job permanently in March 2019, things have rarely stayed smooth for long. Indeed the Norwegian is under pressure once again following United’s early Champions League exit.

“There’s always pressure on you when you manage Man United,” Solskjaer said. “That’s something I had to think about when I accepted the role.

“Do I have what it takes to be in such a situation? Can you handle setbacks? Can you handle success? And I think I can. I think I can in a good way.

“I’ve got great staff around me, fantastic staff, that I use as sparring partners for discussions, even the conversation with the club it goes on all the time.

“It’s a continuous open dialogue and when you come to work the next day or you have a day off, you see the players and the quality you have and you want to work with them.”

