Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly given Marcus Rashford extra coaching amid concerns over his finishing, according to a report.

The England international made his raw talent immediately known as a teenager with his explosive 2016 debut.

Since then, though, he has blossomed into one of his club and country’s most reliable presences going forward.

Indeed, he has netted 82 goals so far for United while scoring 11 goals in 39 senior Three Lions games.

Last season, Rashford enjoyed his career-best stats, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. He is on course to break that this term, with 15 to his name after only 20 Premier League games.

However, ESPN claims that concerns have emerged among the United coaching staff about his reliability in front of goal.

Chief among them is that the 23-year-old is becoming too ‘predictable’. Solskjaer feels that the player is over-using power to beat goalkeepers as opposed to other methods of finishing.

In fact, the manager has recommended that Rashford tries to develop his ability to finish in either corner. That way, the head coach feels that saving Rashford’s shots will become tougher for goalkeepers.

Solskjaer has taken his concerns to the next level, by working one-on-one in training to try to increase his repertoire in front of goal.

The ultimate aim, ESPN adds, is for goalkeepers and defenders to end up with no idea where the striker will shoot.

Rashford helped by Solskjaer, Cavani

Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer, is one player who has mastered that unpredictability over the years.

Indeed, Solskjaer has previously noted that the October arrival is helping United’s forwards with his knowledge and experience in a plethora of goal scoring scenarios.

But Solskjaer also has his own portfolio of experience. The Norwegian scored 126 goals in 366 appearances during his time with the Red Devils.

United return to action on Saturday when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer spoke about the threat that new Gunners signing Martin Odegaard could pose.

