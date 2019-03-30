Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has out the brakes on talk that Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United this summer.

Rashford has reportedly emerged as a leading target for the Barcelona as they seek a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, with his contract at United currently set to expire in summer 2020.

The LaLiga giants were even tipped to offer United their pick of three stars to get the deal over the line.

However, Rashford is soon expected to sign a new five-year deal set to double his salary to £150,000 a week, while Solskjaer has underlined his desire to keep both the England striker and his United teammate, Pogba, who has also been tipped as a target for Real madrid.

Solskjaer believes the pair can fulfil their ambitions right where they are and said: “I would believe so, that’s our aim as a club to be achieving what we have done in the past and that is the expectations here and of course we are hoping to build a team strong enough worthy of the history of the club,” the Norwegian said.

“Yeah (they are two players we can build on), and you have got loads of players who you can build a team around and those are the two that you asked me about. They are vital for our future.”

One player who was expected to move on this summer, albeit only on loan, is struggling Chilean star Alexis Sanchez.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, United may decide to keep the former Arsenal man for another season at least.

That’s because, according to the paper, the club believes he retains substantial commercial appeal, and it remains in their best interests – for now at least – to keep him at the club.

Solskjaer will clearly want more from the player, however, and stated last month: “I think he’s a very good player, he’s very talented but of course there are only so many things you can sit down and talk about and tweak.

“If he could just get that goal I’m sure that will release some of his confidence. That’s what it’s about when you go through periods that you don’t perform up to your standard because we know there is a very, very good player there.

“It’s just one of those things, like a bottle of ketchup when it never comes but then when it suddenly comes, loads comes out. When it comes, it comes. I’m sure he’ll be fine.

“He can still play for many, many years. He’s been here for a year, I’ve been here for two months now and he’s been injured for the first part of it.

“It’s unfair to just expect him to be at the top straight away. I’m sure we’ll see the best of him….”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has tried to sweet-talk Ander Herrera into rejecting a free transfer switch to either PSG or Arsenal.

