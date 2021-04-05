Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to hand Mason Greenwood a more advanced, central striking role despite his apparent back-tracking over the severity of the injury sustained by Anthony Martial.

Man Utd battled hard to cement sink a determined Brighton side at Old Trafford. Former Red Devil Danny Welbeck put the Seagulls in front before second half strikes from a pair of Man Utd attackers settled the contest. One of those, Greenwood, looks likely to get a run in the side now in light of Martial’s injury. After the match, Solskjaer warmly praised the youngster for his performance.

Asked if the scrappy winner was his favourite goal by Greenwood to date, Solskjaer said: “Yeah, definitely, so happy for him.

“Pleased with his overall performance again very good. He was bright, tidy, clean on the ball, hit the post and one that went over the bar, maybe deflected, in the second half.

“When he gets those goals, we know that he’s going to add another dimension to his game. Very, very pleased.”

He added: “He’s learning all the time from Edinson Cavani. He can be lethal in that position.”

Greenwood now looks likely to start up front in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Granada. They then face a visit to Tottenham on Sunday.

As for Martial, confusion reigns over whether he will be seen again before the season is out.

Martial, 25, featured for France against Ukraine and Kazakhstan last week before picking up a knee injury.

Ole: Martial unlikely to return this season Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would be surprised if Anthony Martial returns for Manchester United this season after spraining his knee.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer said he expected him to miss the rest of the season.

“Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing,” said Solskjaer.

“Reports from France were that it wasn’t serious but it looks a bad one.”

Solskjaer later added on BT Sport that the club “hope to get him back before the end of the season but we’re not sure”.

Martial has scored seven goals for United overall this season but has just three in 19 appearances in 2021.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Goal owed to work “behind the scenes” – Greenwood

United matchwinner Greenwood also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It was a hard night. When they scored the first goal we knew we had to react and put in a better performance. Everyone was excellent in the second half.

“I don’t think we started very well but we knew we had to switch on and be focused,” Greenwood said. “We should have started that from the moment we came out, but it’s a good three points. There was a lot of men behind the ball and we had to have that creative spark.

“It’s a confidence booster, I’ve not scored as many in the Premier League. I scored a header tonight which is something I’ve been working on a lot behind the scenes.”

READ MORE: Fate sealed as Glazers order huge pay-off to rip up £36m Man Utd contract