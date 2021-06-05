Solskjaer sends striker hint as ‘second best’ Man Utd ‘have to’ strengthen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the clearest indication yet that Manchester United will spend this summer and hinted that they could sign a new striker.

Solskjaer guided United to a second-place finish in the 2020-21 Premier League, as well as reaching the Europa League final, which they lost on penalties. Now, the target is to go one better next season by winning a trophy. To do that, though, they still have some catching up to do with their rivals.

It will be an important summer in the transfer market for United as they look to bridge the gap. They need to resolve the goalkeeping situation, with neither David De Gea nor Dean Henderson seemingly fully content.

Then, they remain in the hunt for a stronger centre-back partner next to captain Harry Maguire.

On the wings, a move for Jadon Sancho remains a priority and their optimism in that regard is growing in comparison to last year.

But another area they could need reinforcements in is at centre-forward. Edinson Cavani has renewed his contract for another season, but they could look at a longer-term option amid links with major stars like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Now, speaking to TV2 in his native Norway, manager Solskjaer has given some insight into what fans can expect from the summer.

“We are second best, but too far behind to threaten those who won. Then we have to strengthen ourselves,” he told TV2 (via the Daily Mirror).

“Of course, something will happen in the transfer window. The world has become very different than 15-16 months ago, but we have to make some moves on the transfer window, but also with the team.

“It is never possible to sit back. You are constantly looking for reinforcements.

“Football is dynamic, so unexpected things can happen such as injuries, illness, something familiar or that someone wants to move.

“You have to take everything possible into consideration and reflection. I will never sit down and think that ‘now the team is the way I want it to be’, because you always see some other players or other teams doing something you want.”

Addressing their striker situation, Solskjaer expressed his delight that Cavani has committed for another year – but refused to rule out a move for another option in the position.

“It was very important, because we have not seen close to his best yet,” Solskjaer said of Cavani.

“He came here in October and had not played football in seven months. It takes time to get in shape, even if he takes care of himself.

“He got some injuries and little things that bothered him, and it is only recently that we have begun to see some of the best of him.

“When he gets this experience and a run-up, he will be better than this year, despite the fact that he is getting older.

“I am very happy that it has happened. But that does not mean that we are not looking for someone who can challenge or learn from him.”

Club knows Solskjaer thoughts on Pogba

Also on the agenda for United this summer will be resolving the future of Paul Pogba, who only has one year left on his contract.

His outspoken agent Mino Raiola has previously made it clear that the midfielder would be leaving. But Pogba has responded well on the pitch and Solskjaer seemingly wants him to stay.

“We want the best players here, and the club knows what I want,” Solskjaer said when pressed about Pogba.

“I do not know how the dialogue goes, but if we are to fight for the best trophies, we must have the best players.”

