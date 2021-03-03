Solskjaer struggles to explain Man Utd lull; thanks star for crucial play

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered a host of different possible explanations why his side struggled against Crystal Palace, and thanked a stand-in star for a vital late action.

Man Utd drew 0-0 for the second straight league game and their third in all competitions.

Despite fielding close to a full strength team, the Red Devils failed to find their rhythm as Crystal Palace’s backline were rarely troubled.

The biggest chance of the contest came for Crystal Palace as injury time approached, but Dean Henderson showed great reactions to smother Patrick Van Aanholt’s shot.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Solskjaer said: “It’s disappointing. We were just a little bit off. If you’re not spot on you won’t win games. Palace always make it hard for you. In the second half we never got going.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Toothless Man Utd tread water as Crystal Palace contain Fernandes and co.

“Sometimes it’s human nature, sometimes you don’t work at your best. Today we didn’t. It’s been a long season – I’m not blaming that because everyone has the same season. You’re playing against a good team who make you play the way they want to.

“We kept giving the ball away. There were times in the first half we built some pressure, had some half decent chances but kept giving it away. Then you don’t build momentum and that’s the game you get.”

Regarding goalkeeper Henderson’s crucial late save, the Norwegian added: “That’s a Man Utd goalkeeper, sometimes you have to keep concentrating. He’s growing in that position. I thank him for one point and not zero.”

On when David de Gea will return, Solskjaer said: “That’s a private matter. It’ll take the time it takes.”

We have to risk more – Matic

Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “Palace played solid compact football. They waited for their chances. They had a opportunity to win the game at the end. We have to do much better, we have to risk more in attack to create more chances.

“We are Manchester United, we have to win this kind of game. On Sunday we have a big game against Manchester City. We have to refocus for that.

“When we don’t win we are frustrated. The feeling in the dressing room wasn’t great. If we need to take some positives, it’s a clean sheet.”