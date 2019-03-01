Solskjaer suggests influential Man Utd man will leave club this summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is unsure whether Antonio Valencia will stay at the club beyond this season.

The full-back is out with a calf injury and it has been reported that United have until 5pm on Friday to trigger his one-year extension clause.

Solskjaer said: “He’s still not 100 per cent fit, he’s still working to get back fit and he’s had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England. He’s one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room.

“But at the moment I’m not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year, so it depends how he… if he gets back on the pitch as well in the next few months.

“But Antonio’s the captain, a great servant to the club, so hopefully I can get him on the pitch so he can show what he can do. Or he can get himself 100 per cent and get back on the pitch.”

Solskjaer also offered an update on the future of goalkeeper David De Gea during Friday’s media duties ahead of United’s game against Southampton this weekend.