Solskjaer suggests two men capable of replacing Herrera at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he’s unlikely to replace Ander Herrera this summer, with two players already at the club capable of stepping into his void.

The Spanish midfielder walked out at the end of the season as a free agent to join PSG on a five-year deal, leaving Solskjaer with a dilemma over who to replace him with in the United midfield.

Herrera has since explained why he opted to quit United, with the Red Devils since being heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who the club have reportedly identified as a replacement for Herrera.

However, Solskjaer thinks there are two players currently at the club who can help United cope without the Spaniard.

When asked if James Garner will be part of United’s plans for the new campaign, Solskjaer responded: “Jimmy is young, he’s very young — only 18 — so you can’t expect too much from him but you can see he is going to be a top player.

“Andy [Pereira] I expect a lot more from, Scotty [McTominay] I expect a lot more from. Those two between them had maybe 15, 20 starts last season.

“You expect them to have at least 20 each this year, maybe even more. That’s maybe two players into one that can replace Ander [Herrera].”

United continued their build-up for the 2019/20 season with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leeds in Perth on Wednesday.

