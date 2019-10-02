Solskjaer ‘surprised’ at one aspect of Man Utd clash with Alkmaar

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he is “surprised” that his side are having to play on a plastic pitch against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League clash between the sides on Thursday.

United travel to the Netherlands to face the Dutch side having edged past Astana at Old Trafford via a Mason Greenwood goal in their opening game in the competition two weeks ago.

Thursday’s tie will not be played at Alkmaar’s usual home ground due to urgent reparations work and will instead the Kyocera Stadium in Hague – which has an astro turf pitch – will play host.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of the match, Solskjaer said that the plastic pitch his side will take to is “not the best” he’s seen.

“I’m surprised they have chosen to play on this pitch when I have looked at it,” the Norwegian said. “I’m used to astro from back home and it’s not the best I’ve seen.

“So it’s one of the worst astro turf pitches I have seen for a long while. In Norway they’re more new but it’s safe. I’m not saying that. It’s just not the newest. It seems like it’s been used a lot. With my knees, I’ve not really enjoyed astroturf anyway. But these young boys are OK.

“I’m surprised that in this climate you have to use astro-turf. It’s OK if you live in the North Pole more or less. You can’t play in March or December on grass, but I’m surprised, yeah.

“You can’t force the Norwegian teams to have natural grass so I don’t think it’s possible but if I was running a club here I wouldn’t have astro round here if you have chance for natural grass.”

