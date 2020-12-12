Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Manchester United produced their best performance against Manchester City during his time in charge despite the game ending goalless.

The Manchester derby was devoid of quality, as neither side managed to score. The biggest incident was when United won a penalty early in the second half, but it was correctly overruled by VAR for an offside.

Elsewhere, neither side tested the opposing keeper too much, sharing just four shots on target between them.

Despite the disappointing spectacle, Solskjaer suggested it was the best he has seen United play against their rivals since becoming manager two years ago.

“In my time against Manchester City that’s the best performance we have had,” he told Sky Sports. “Not the best result but the best performance.

“It was a tight game. I know we beat them a few times last season but those were different games. They had a few big moments.

“It’s two good teams. Tactically we knew they were going to give us some problems but defensively we were excellent. I’m delighted with the defensive shape.

“With the ball we didn’t create as much as we wanted to.”

Solskjaer claims draw suits everyone

It was the first Manchester derby to end goalless since 2017, with both sides missing the opportunity to rise up the table to more familiar territory.

After admitting City had more chances, Solskjaer claimed all parties should be happy with the result.

He also pointed to United’s mental strength to take a step in the right direction after the exhausting disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek.

“They probably had the bigger moments in open play,” he said. “Everyone should be happy with a draw.

“It’s a mental challenge when that happens to you [going out of Champions League]. The mental energy you spend trying to recover from Tuesday is huge.”

