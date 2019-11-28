Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had nothing but praise for his young players after a youthful and inexperienced Manchester United suffered a Europa League defeat against Astana.

With progress to the Europa League knockout phase already assured and a frantic domestic fixture schedule to juggle, young prospects and players needing minutes made the 6,000-mile round trip for the Group L dead rubber.

United had never travelled so far for a European tie and stand-in captain Jesse Lingard put their youngest ever side for a major continental match on course for victory in Nur-Sultan, only for already eliminated Astana to rally and seal a famous 2-1 win through Di’Shon Bernard’s own goal.

Solskjaer, however, refused to condemn his young side and praised them for an overall excellent display with James Garner, Angel Gomes, Ethan Laird and the seemingly unsettled Tatith Chong also gaining starts.

“Their performance was very good,” Solskjaer said after the game. “At times we were excellent and short spells we let them push us back and that cost us in the end because it was a big 10 minute spell they had in the second half and you could see they were growing in the game that’s when you want these boys to learn from this and maybe someone stay down or get organised.

“But we had chances ourselves and there were some excellent debuts.”

Asked what he had learned from the youngsters’ performance, Solskjaer added: “You’ve got to put them on the pitch before you know if they’re good enough. The full debuts I thought all three were excellent.”

Solskjaer also had words of sympathy for Bernard after his own goal settled the contest and Solskjaer insisted he could hold his head up.

“That’s the only time he put a foot wrong,” Solskjaer said. “Sometimes that happens in football I thought he was excellent.”

United conclude their Group L campaign with a home clash aganst AZ Alkmaar and Solskjaer will again likely turn to the youngsters.

“We will look forward to that one, three games next week,” he added. “These boys have learnt a lot and have given me food for thought and I’m very pleased with many of them.

“The group is very tight knit you can see they have played together and travelled together. It has been excellent in training, build up, everything, I’m just sorry they couldn’t go away with a win because I think they deserved it.”

Solskjaer has warm praise for Lingard

Tonight, a boyhood dream came true for me. To captain Manchester United has been a lifelong ambition ever since I joined the club at 9 years old. Manchester is my city, Manchester United is my club. I am truly honoured to captain the club tonight and lead this young team#Honoured pic.twitter.com/tTYmSxK6Ja — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 28, 2019

United had opened the scoring on the night through captain for the night Jesse Lingard and Solskjaer said he hopes the goal will prove an important step in his season.

“Goalscoring is important for forwards and his goal was excellent. But I thought his performance was top class.

“He led the team by example, energy, drive, scored a goal, great in the dressing room the whole trip, he’s done himself proud today I think.”

Lingard himself posted an emotional message on Twitter, having been handed the United armband, saying: “Tonight a boyhood dream came true for me. To captain Manchester United has been an ambition of mine since the age of nine.

“Manchester is my city; Manchester United is my club. I am truly honoured tonight to captain this club and lead this young team.”

READ MORE ~ Real Madrid’s latest Paul Pogba bid includes €85m and two first-team stars