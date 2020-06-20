Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is “overrated” was inaccurate and has scoffed back at claims he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

The Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down at the break courtesy of Steven Bergwijn’s 27th minute goal.

The Dutchman burst through the United defence and shot straight at De Gea, his shot squirming in. It then took an 81st-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes to earn United a deserved point.

Keane, working as a pundit on Sky Sports, said De Gea should not be allowed on the bus after the game. He also claimed he would have saved Bergwijn’s effort. If you missed it, it genuinely makes for essential viewing.

However, Solskjaer took something of a dim view on Keane’s opinion and refused to flog his goalkeeper in public.

“I think we’re disappointed they scored the first time they had a chance,” Solskjaer said. “The boy hit it really well. The ball moves.

“Roy was a fantastic midfielder, a good friend of mine, but I’m not sure he would have stopped it.

“David is disappointed with it but the ball was moving. We reacted well, he had a good save five minutes after.

“We had a ball spell for 10 minutes and they looked like they could get the second so when David saved the second one at least we were in the game at half-time.”

Solskjaer praise for Paul Pogba

Despite De Gea’s mistake, United were the better team, but needed Fernandes’ late penalty to earn a point and it came after a bit of magic from Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman was playing his first game since December, but came off the bench and made a fool of Eric Dier by ghosting past him and then drawing a foul.

Solskjaer was clearly delighted with his midfielder’s cameo.

“Paul did well and it’s not a problem having a fit Paul Pogba in the squad,” he added. “We’re delighted, he’s delighted, he’s had a terrible injury prone season and a couple of months out, coming back, wanting to get back in before lockdown started.

“He showed real quality out here and contributed for us to get the point. He did everything a midfielder should do; tackled, passed, showed some skill to win the penalty.”