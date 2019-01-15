Solskjaer takes incredible swipe at Man Utd tactics under Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the biggest indication yet of the new-found confidence he has at Manchester United by taking an incredible swipe at the tactics of predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian was swiftly parachuted in as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December and could hardly have asked for a better start as United won the first five games of his reign. However, Sunday’s clash at Tottenham was supposed to represent the club’s first meaningful test since he took charge. But a 1-0 win at Wembley – thanks in no short part to a magnificent display from goalkeeper David De Gea – ensured his 100% record remains intact.

Reports on Tuesday have now claimed that such has been Solskjaer’s impact at Old Trafford that the club are now preparing to make the Norwegian their No 1 target to replace Mourinho in the long term.

During his six games at the helm, United have also plundered 17 goals – and Solskjaer appeared to take a massive dig at the restrictive approach of the Portuguese when analysing what has changed with the club’s approach.

Asked by former team-mate Teddy Sheringham what he needed to change when he was appointed, Solskjaer explained: “The first thing is to smile when you’re at Manchester United because when it’s over you do miss it.

“It’s about attacking, about pace, about power.

“I know we [nodding to Teddy] didn’t have the best of pace but we still attacked.

“That’s what Manchester United are built around – attacking football and going forward. Not stupid square and back passes.”

It’s not just United’s board that Solskjaer has impressed; a report last week claimed a number of United’s stars – including Luke Shaw – have all told the club’s top brass they want him to remain in charge on a long-term basis.

That news would also be welcomed by club legend Ryan Giggs, who believes Solskjaer has made a huge impression during his short spell in charge and has given United fresh hope of claiming a top-four finish.

“Well, you’ve seen in a short space of time what’s happened with Liverpool and (Manchester) City,” Wales manager Giggs, who has also named the three players to have most benefited from the Norwegian’s arrival, told MUTV.

“That can happen [catch the top four], and the good thing is there are a lot of games to go.

“But still you can’t get ahead of yourself.

“It’s a tough league you’ve seen it wasn’t easy at times, but you can see what happens in football.”