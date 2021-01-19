Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he could be willing to let a couple more players leave Manchester United this month but remains wary of undermining the Red Devils’ strength in depth too much.

The Red Devils are top of the Premier League heading into Wednesday’s trip to Fulham. The Norwegian could look to rotate his squad and utilise some of the other players available to him.

Solskjaer allowed Timothy Fosu-Mensah to join Bayer Leverkusen last week. Indeed, the United boss used his presser to preview the trip to Fulham to suggest others could follow.

That comes amid mounting speculation continuing over the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

And while there does remain certain issues with Lingard, Solskjaer hinted more exits could be on.

Asked if the latter would still be at Old Trafford come the end of January, Solskjaer was keeping his guard up.

“Well, I don’t want to go into individuals but we can probably allow maybe one or two more to go out,” he said.

“But then one of the strengths we have is that we have had a fit and deep squad. Strength in depth.

“So, we don’t want to give our advantage away by easing off on our players. I can’t give you a better answer than that.”

Odion Ighalo will leave by the end of January as his loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua comes to a conclusion.

Solskjaer excited by Amad Diallo

However, his departure has been offset by the signing of exciting 18-year-old talent Amad Diallo. The winger has bolstered United’s options after joining from Atalanta for £37m.

Now Solskjaer admits the winger could be fast-tracked into the first-team set-up.

“Very good,” said Solskjaer of his first impressions of the player. “He can handle the ball, he’s enjoyed training, he makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age.

“So yeah, some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle or the physical part of the Premier League, but I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad.”

Asked if it is likely to be four or five weeks until Diallo is involved, Solskjaer said: “It might be quicker than that. Who knows?

“He’s definitely settled down well, the players have taken to him and he’s a good character. Very polite, smiley boy, who works really hard.

“He’s doing his sessions, getting used to us. Of course, there’s always a period of adjustment needed but he’s settling in well.”

