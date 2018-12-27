Only reassuring words from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can prevent Andreas Pereira from quitting Manchester United to join Arsenal next month, according to reports in Brazil.

The midfielder will be out of contract at Old Trafford in June 2019 and will be free to discuss moves to overseas suitors from January 1.

However, reports in his homeland suggest the Brazilian midfielder could instead look to stay in the Premier League and is inching towards a surprise transfer to Arsenal.

According to UOL, Pereira’s agent has already received an approach from the Gunners’ director of football Sven Mislintat over a January move to Old Trafford. And given the player will be out of contract in a matter of months, the report suggests Arsenal could persuade United to cash in on the 22-year-old for as little as £8million.

However, Arsenal aren’t the only clubs in for the midfielder; Everton and West Ham are also said to be monitoring developments with Pereira closely, especially given what has been described as a ‘willingness’ on the player’s behalf to move on for the right opportunity.

And the report reckons Pereira will decide his fate in the coming days with clear-the-air talks with caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding the key to the midfielder’s future.

And unless the Brazilian is told he will play a leading part in Solskjaer’s matchday squads, it’s claimed that Pereira will look to take Arsenal up on their approach.

Solskjaer has already reassured United’s players they will be given a fresh chance to prove themselves following Jose Mourinho’s exit.

“Everyone in the squad knows that ‘I’ve got a chance now’ because whatever has gone, whatever has happened has happened. Now it’s just about from here, United’s interim manager said last week.

“Everyone starts with a clean slate and we want players to perform, and we’ll give them the chance.

“We have got 23, 24 players, they’re all quality and they’ll all get a chance now. With the amount of games coming up, they have got a chance to show that they are Manchester United players.”

While Pereira has already featured under Solskjaer, the 22-year-old – who spent last season on loan at Valencia – is not one of the three players named by Ryan Giggs who have benefited from the Norwegian’s arrival.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also been strongly linked with a move for Ever Benega.

