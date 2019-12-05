Solskjaer talks up Man Utd star who played like ‘he was in a playground’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford played as if he was in the playground with his mates after his brace ruined Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford.

Rashford scored in the sixth minute and then slotted home a second-half penalty to earn a 2-1 win and ease the pressure on Mourinho’s successor, who had overseen their worst start to a season since 1988.

The England international also rattled the crossbar and sent a free-kick just wide as he was on a one-man mission to make it a night to forget for the Portuguese.

It was 351 days since Mourinho was fired at United, but he was back with Spurs and would have fancied a win after Dele Alli’s brilliant equaliser just before the break.

But it was Rashford who stole the headlines.

Solskjaer said: “The boy is 22 and today he played like he was in the back yard or garden or in the playground with his mates.

“He has just enjoyed himself. Sometimes there is expectation or pressure on him because we do expect a lot from him because he has shown it so many times.

“We want them to go out and enjoy themselves, with no fear of losing. United fans love to see wingers and forwards play with courage.

“I’m very happy with how he’s matured, we want him to but it’s natural he can’t have this level as this was a top-class performance.”

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to spend the owners’ money with three January signings, as he bids to get Manchester United back to challenging for major honours.

Despite the win over Spurs, Neville opened up on the “difficult” situation at the club and urged Solskjaer to go and spend the Glazers’ money on some experienced additions. Read more…