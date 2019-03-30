Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could try and bring Wilfried Zaha back to Manchester United, claims The Sun.

The tabloid, in a piece, which is a cross between a feature and a transfer story claims Solskjaer may turn to Crystal Palace’s star man this summer.

The Norwegian, who was appointed permanent Manchester United boss this week, is looking for new recruits and has confirmed he will be doing plenty of business in the summer.

The report claims “a winger his priority this summer” and suggest Solskjaer could turn to Zaha with Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi out of reach.

Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho has flourished into England’s brightest young thing, but his price tag will match that and Dortmund have given every indication that they will not sell this summer.

Hudson-Odoi is also believed to be a target for United, but he is under contract at Chelsea and they rejected multiple bids from bayern Munich on January and Maurizio Sarri has suggested that the 18-year-old is staying at Stamford Bridge.

That could well lead United to Zaha – a player admired by Solskjaer for his work ethic when he worked with him at Cardiff in 2014.

“I worked with him for half a season there [Cardiff],” Solskjaer said last month.

“He was a great lad, he worked hard to improve and it was maybe too early for him when he came to United.”

Zaha, then 21, was struggling at United, but was signed by Solskjaer on loan and those four months gave him a fresh start – even if they ended in relegation.

The 26-year-old then had another loan to Crystal Palace and that ended in a permanent move and he has been there ever since.

With Solskjaer insisting he wants a hard-working team, Zaha, who has hit eight goals this season, could be the man he turns to this summer.

Zaha is under contract until 2023 and Palace will be loathed to lose the Ivory Coast forward, but the lure of a move to United second time around may prove too much for Zaha, who was capped twice by England before he switched allegiances.