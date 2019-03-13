Solskjaer tells Man Utd he wants to strengthen four positions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Man Utd officials that he needs to strengthen four positions in the summer, according to a report.

The Norwegian boss, who is more than likely set to get the permanent reins at Old Trafford in the summer, has apparently held informal talks with the club’s board over new signings.

The Metro reports that Solskjaer has told United officials that the club need to strengthen at right-back, left-back, right wing and attacking midfield.

United are understood to be prepared to hand Solskjaer a budget of around £200million in the summer, plus any funds raised from player sales with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian expected to move on.

Solskjaer has rejuvenated the club since being parachuted in as interim manager in December, with Arsenal becoming the first side to beat United under Solskjaer in the Premier League on Sunday.

That result ended a run of 14 wins from 16 games under Solskjaer, a run of form that has lifted the club into the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Champions League quarter-finals and firmly back in the running for a top-four finish.

Although Gary Neville has warned Solskjaer he still has plenty to do before United can consider this season a success, the Daily Mirror claim Solskjaer is now the only option to take permanent job.

Before the 1-0 win at Leicester in February, Solskjaer said: “I’ve got to know the players’ potential, how far they are from that and how they can build or rebuild – and put my views into the club.

“How we want to look in a year or two, what kind of players we need and want.

“It is about what kind of personality to look for. It’s about finding players with the Man United identity and DNA.

“The club will always get my advice if they ask me. That’s quite natural. Whoever is in charge and involved most with the players.

“I’m not here to talk about myself. It’s about getting players to respond.

“My job is to make the players perform better. If I can do that the results get better and that is a big plus for us as a club.”