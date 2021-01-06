Solskjaer tells Van de Beek seven players he’s battling for Man Utd shirt

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured Donny van de Beek of his importance to Manchester United – but told him there are seven stars he needs to dislodge to become a regular.

The Holland international arrived at Old Trafford from Dutch giants Ajax in a £35million deal over the summer.

However, he has had a frustrating time, starting just two Premier League games for the Red Devils so far.

And the press in his homeland have taken a pretty strong stance on the midfielder’s current woes.

A report in De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) has advised Van de Beek to ‘pack his bags straightaway’ if he doesn’t feature for United in the Carabao Cup semi-final against City on Wednesday night.

There are growing fears that the Netherlands star will be off the pace by the time the Euros come around.

However, while refusing to guarantee his place against City, Van de Beek has been told that time is on his side.

United boss Solskjaer was also keen to compare his situation to two other men who took time to bed in at Old Trafford.

“Donny has played well when he has had the chance,” Solskjaer said. “I think we are too quick sometimes to jump on, ‘oh he’s not playing, it’s a failure’, but you know we can see now.

“For example, with Victor [Lindelof] and Fred, as examples, that it takes a little bit of time and now they are massively important players in our squad, in our team, which will be the same with Donny.”

When asked about his lack of game time, Solskjaer did not offer any guarantees.

But he did not the seven United stars who Van de Beek would have to dislodge to claim a regular shirt.

He added: “He has come in, he is in a midfield group there with quality. He’s challenging with Bruno [Fernandes], Juan [Mata], Jesse [Lingard].

“I have loads of tens, loads of central midfielders with Paul [Pogba], Nemanja [Matic], Scott [McTominay] and Fred. Donny has done well when he has come in.

“He is always ready, he always works hard in training, positive and he will make differences in many games for us this season. But he will grow more and more for next year.”

Van de Beek happy to bide time

Despite his lack of regular football, Van de Beek insisted he was happy with his situation when questioned two months ago.

“It sounds cliché for me to say this, because of course I would have liked to play more, but I really enjoy being in a nice team,” he said in November.

“I am simply received very well and helped by everyone.

“I’m a patient person, but of course you go there to play as much as possible.

“I also think – in the minutes that I have made, in the times that I have come in – I have shown that I can add something to the team.”

