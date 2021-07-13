Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could barely believe his luck after waxing lyrical about a Chelsea figure Man Utd have convinced to change allegiance.

Moves between Man Utd and Chelsea have been few and far between throughout history. Juan Mata is one notable example after switching from blue to red in 2014, but the Spaniard is very much an outlier.

Personnel behind the scenes is another matter entirely, and Man Utd recently confirmed they have pulled off an impressive coup.

The Red Devils have added recent Blues staff member Eric Ramsay to their coaching staff.

The former Chelsea youth coach will handle set-pieces and work one-to-one with individual players.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join,” said Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We’re excited, he’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before.”

Ramsay joined Shrewsbury as head of youth in 2017 before becoming academy manager and then eventually a senior assistant coach.

He then joined Chelsea in 2019 to work with the Blues’ Under-23s.

Chelsea to ramp up Haaland approach

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing a “big offer” to test the resolve of Borussia Dortmund over Erling Haaland’s future, claims a source.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea were the three main suitors from England for the 20-year-old. However, United have since agreed a deal for Haaland’s team-mate Jadon Sancho.

While City boss Pep Guardiola has thrown fresh doubt over his side’s chances of paying big for a striker.

That has left Chelsea as leading protagonists and, last week according to 90min, the Blues were preparing a £150million bid.

Now, respected German football expert and Norwegian Jan Age Fjortoft, has tweeted that Dortmund could accept around €175million to let their star player go this summer.

Fjortoft said: “I understand Chelsea are preparing a big offer to check out and challenge Dortmund’s he will stay here next season.”

The former Middlesbrough striker suggests that Dortmund will find it hard to turn down such money for Haaland. Especially when a clause in the player’s contract will allow him to leave for €75million (£64million) next summer.

