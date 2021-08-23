Solskjaer tipped to axe Man Utd favourite in no-brainer decision

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told there isn’t “any reason” why he shouldn’t axe a long-time favourite for an up-and-coming star.

With the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Man Utd now boast a strongest starting eleven capable of matching any side in the league. The vast majority of positions now have a certain starter, but one area that remains undetermined is between the sticks.

David De Gea was arguably the world’s No. 1 goalkeeper for much of his Man Utd tenure. But in recent seasons the Spaniard’s sky-high standards have begun to drop.

Indeed, Dean Henderson was given several chances to impress last season after a sparkling loan stint with Sheffield Utd the season before.

Solskjaer has had the decision over who should be his No. 1 taken out of his hands this season. Henderson is still recovering after contracting Covid-19. Thankfully, however, Solskjaer indicated the stopper is making good progress on Friday.

When fit and ready to return, the decision over who gets the nod will come to the fore. But ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes there is only one possible outcome.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson declared De Gea should make way and Henderson should take the mantle. “I think when he [Henderson] comes back in, he plays,” said Robinson.

“He did well when he came in at the end of last season but was really unlucky with the injury at the Euros.

“Now he’s got a situation with Covid, so wasn’t available for the first game of the season. He didn’t put a foot wrong last season when he was given the gloves by Ole.

“I can’t see any reason why he won’t be United’s number one this season when he’s fit and available.”

Ten of the most controversial moments in Premier League history – Cantona, Pardew, Suarez…

Solskjaer confirms Man Utd plans for Pogba

Meanwhile, Solskjaer outlined what he expects from Paul Pogba after confirming the club’s plans for the PSG-linked Frenchman this summer.

In the final year of his contract, speculation has begun to swirl over where Pogba’s long-term future lays.

PSG have been heavily tipped to make a move, either this summer or the next. Man Utd are understood to wish to retain Pogba’s services, and wish to hand him a fresh deal on improved terms.

Now, responding to questions over Pogba, Solskjaer told reporters he is confident Pogba will remain at Old Trafford – for this season at least. “Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes,” said the Norwegian (via Goal).

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“If you’ve got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Man Utd you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level.

“I’m not worried whatsoever that the length of any player’s contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play.”

Solskjaer went on to explain what he expects from Pogba during what could ultimately be his final season at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Double Man Utd delight as contract breakthrough leads to successful switch