Solskjaer tips Sanchez to come good after listing two reasons for struggles

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced a return to form is just around the corner for Alexis Sanchez – and is convinced injuries and negative headlines have hindered the player’s time at Manchester United.

The Manchester United outcast endured a nightmare 2018-19 season, and it ended on a sour note as he limped off with a hamstring injury 17 minutes into Chile’s defeat to Argentina in the Copa America third-place play-off – a game shrouded by controversy stirred up by Lionel Messi.

The highest-paid player in United’s history, the Chile international has faltered since his high-profile switch from Arsenal to Old Trafford 18 months ago.

Sanchez scored just one goal and assisted three in 20 Premier League appearances last seasonn as his struggles since joining United in January 2018 have only continued.

The player has been linked with moves away, but his wages of a reported £425,000 a week – plus an appearance bonus – appear to have put off his suitors and it looks as though he will remain at Old Trafford for the forthcoming season.

Solskjaer, however, remains upbeat about the player’s situation and believes he can still return to top form.

“For me, as a coach and a manager, (his stature and track record) gives me great belief because we know what he’s capable of,” Solskjaer said.

“We have to find that way – me with Alexis, with the team – because there’s a top, top player there.

“And if we get him firing, he can get us 20 goals easily if he gets on a good run, and that’s the thing.

“I don’t like to talk about individuals too much but Alexis, of course, has made headlines since he’s come here, and he had such a fantastic time at Arsenal.

“We want to find him scoring goals at Old Trafford again, and that can give us an extra boost.”

Solskjaer on Alexis Sanchez injuries

Believing injuries have played a part in Sanchez’s inconsistency, Solskjaer added: “You see the quality, of course you do, and then you just hope that he’s going to get that consistency back in his game.

“He’s got a good chance now. Obviously, he’s got three weeks off since Copa America finished.

“Hopefully, his hamstring injury wasn’t too bad, I think it was just a precaution, so he’ll be up and running when he comes back.”

