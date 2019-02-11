Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has the talent to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level if he puts his mind to it, according to interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old has impressed in fits and starts since moving from Monaco to Old Trafford in 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in history in the process.

Martial had looked set to leave in the summer after falling out with Jose Mourinho, only to fight his way back into the Portuguese’s plans and last month sign a deal until at least 2024 under Solskjaer.

The France international marked his first start since that contract with an assist and a superb second in the 3-0 win against Fulham, where his fine solo goal led ex-United captain Gary Neville to compare it to a Ronaldo effort at Craven Cottage in 2007.

“Yes, it was towards the end of the game and we played a very poor game and Cristiano scored it,” Solskjaer said of his former team-mate’s goal.

“He does have similarities, of course.

“If he wants to be at Cristiano’s level, Anthony knows what he has to do. It’s up to him. He has the talent.”

Getting anywhere near those heights would be remarkable for a player that Mourinho was keen to sell in the summer.

Had the former United boss got his way, there is a chance Martial may have been lining up for Paris Saint-Germain rather than United in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

“I am glad he is in my team,” Solskjaer said. “He has contributed to so many chances, so many goals. He is a Manchester United player. He excites the crowd. He excites the manager. He excites his team-mates. And he is a great character around the place.”

That is a thought clearly echoed by Juan Mata, who is in awe at the Frenchman’s talents.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!