Martin Keown says he will be amazed if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lasts the season as Manchester United manager and believes he is facing the sack imminently.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley has heaped the pressure on the United boss, whose side are now a huge 30 points behind Premier League champions elect Liverpool, who have two matches in hand.

After the game Solskjaer admitted reinforcements were badly needed, amid claims the club are still in negotiations over a deal for Bruno Fernandes.

“We are working to improve and get players in and hopefully we can get something over the line,” Solskjaer said.

“I think everyone can see that these players are being stretched. They are stretched and I have got absolutely no complaints on any of them because they give absolutely everything they’ve got.”

However, after watching goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez earn the Clarets a 2-0 win, Keown told Match of the Day he thinks Solskjaer is finished.

“They’re 30 points behind [league leaders] Liverpool so alarm bells are ringing,” Keown stated.

“I don’t think he’s going to last beyond the end of the season. I know people are saying he needs more time but this is Manchester United, it’s a massive football club.”

Keown’s fellow pundit and Solskjaer’s former United teammate Phil Neville disagreed, although did admit these are worrying times for his old club.

“It’s a massive concern. I think they’ve got to stick with him,” he said.

“The squad looks light. I think they need two signings in this window to have any success this season.

“There’s bits I see in them which makes me think they’re progressing but it’s just that lack of quality overall.”

Solskjaer criticial of United display

After the match, Solskjaer admitted the display was not up to scratch, but did come out fighting on his players’ behalf.

“At one point it felt like we were creating openings and didn’t take them. We hold our hands up, it is not good enough,” he told BT Sport.

” Burnley scored one wonder goal and one you see them score all the time. When you are dominating and you don’t have that cutting edge to score that was disappointing.

“When they scored, we didn’t have an answer. The players are giving everything, they have done absolutely fantastic so far this season but they know it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“The boys looked mentally tired towards the end, we didn’t find that creativity. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“When you are at Man Utd you are privileged because you are playing for the best club in the world.”