Manchester United could controversially decide to cash in on David De Gea this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers his squad options ahead of the new season.

De Gea has been one of United’s most reliable performers of recent seasons and, despite regular approaches from Real Madrid, signed a new contract with the club to tie him to Old Trafford until summer 2023.

However, a report in the Daily Mirror claims United could sacrifice the Spaniard this summer to raise transfer funds as Solskjaer plans a thorough review of his playing staff and tries to bring in several exciting signings.

The likes of Jadon, Jack Grealish, Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele have been linked once again in recent weeks and Solskjaer is well aware that signing the trio will hit United hard in the pocket. Hopes of signing Dembele have been risen after it was claimed he had told Lyon he wanted to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

And while United fans can get excited about the names they are being linked with, any fears they may have about losing De Gea will surely be smoothed over thanks to the form of one of their loan stars in Dean Henderson.

The on-loan United man has proved himself one of the country’s top goalkeepers this season during Sheffield United’s incredible return to the top table of English football, having kept nine clean sheets so far – a record bettered only by Burnley’s Nick Pope and Liverpool’s Alisson, who both have 10.

The 22-year-old has been touted as a future England No 1 and the keeper has made no secret of his wishes to one day succeed De Gea in the United goal.

“The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day,” Henderson said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show earlier this month.

“I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times whatever it is then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

Henderson also admitted that he is targeting Jordan Pickford’s place as England No 1 this summer as he outlined his immediate aims for Sheffield United.

“[I want to] Get to 40 points first [with Sheffield United] and foremost to stay up,” Henderson added. “If we do that win as many games as possible towards the end of the season and then going into the summer fight for the No 1 spot as much as I can.

“That’s what I’ll be doing and hopefully I can make it happen.”

De Gea, meanwhile, will of course be of interest to Real Madrid once again should he come onto the market, while Juventus and PSG have also been touted as potential destinations.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is also reported to have plans to sell two United players in order to make room for Grealish in the squad.