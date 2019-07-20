Solskjaer to sit down with Man Utd veteran after boos from crowd

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Ashley Young after he was booed during Saturday’s win over Inter Milan.

A sell-out crowd at Singapore’s National Stadium witnessed an intense friendly between Romelu Lukaku’s current and prospective employers as United won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mason Greenwood.

Eyebrows were raised when Young was booed upon his introduction in Singapore, although his free-kick hushed his vocal critics and resulted in Greenwood scoring his second goal in as many games.

The versatile full-back has been with the club since 2011 and skippered the side for much of last season, yet the United-dominant crowd in Singapore jeered him frequently and loudly.

“I think Ashley is a top professional,” Solskjaer said when asked about the reception.

“He always gives absolutely everything and his delivery ended up with a goal.

“Of course, we want fans to support our players and Ash has been a very loyal servant to this club for many, many years and he’ll keep on performing when he plays.

“I haven’t spoke to him – they’ve had to do running after the game. He’s probably finished with his running now so we’ll have a chat with him now but I don’t think he’ll get effected.”

Young’s game time is likely to be diminished by the summer arrival of flying right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who earned United’s man-of-the-match in Singapore after a performance that the fans in the ground loved.

“We’re building a team and Wan-Bissaka did really well today,” he said. “He’s hard to go past and he was going forward as well so I’m very pleased with his performance and the team’s performance.

“We’ve had three games and not conceded any goals so we’re looking strong as a defensive unit.

“You can see the confidence grow in him, he’s been here two weeks and he’s made an impact on the squad and supporters.

“He’s got things to learn, he’s only 21 still but he’s got a great chance to have a long, good career ahead of him.”

