Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to stop playing around with his words and be honest about Anthony Martial, one pundit believes.

The French forward arrived at Old Trafford as the world’s most expensive teenager from Monaco in 2015. But as he gets further into his seventh season as a Red Devil, he is still failing to truly convince.

On Wednesday, he struggled to make much of an impact as United exited the Carabao Cup to West Ham.

Indeed, the Hammers enacted revenge on their Premier League rivals, who rested Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the game, one pundit labelled Martial’s body language “horrible to watch”. Dion Dublin also accused the 25-year-old of not doing enough since his arrival.

Meanwhile, in his post-match comments, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Martial “knows what we want from him”. He added that the striker “needs to keep on working and he’ll get his chances”.

According to Jamie O’Hara, though, Solskjaer should be more like his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel. The German was honest when speaking about substituting Saul Niguez 45 minutes into his debut earlier this month.

“I want him [Solskjaer] to be like Thomas Tuchel, who comes out and is honest, like when Saul was taken off at half-time,” O’Hara told talkSPORT‘s The Sports Bar.

“But he gives these politically boring answers.”

Tuchel said of Saul after Chelsea’s recent 3-0 win over Aston Villa: “I had the feeling that he struggled.

“There were some big mistakes, passing mistakes, and he struggled with the intensity. You could see he isn’t fully adapted.

“It’s completely my responsibility. I had the feeling he could jump in for us and play at that level. I [then] thought it was maybe better to change him, but it doesn’t change anything [about how I see him].”

Barcelona reportedly eyeing Martial transfer

Martial has made 264 appearances for United, scoring 78 goals and assisting 50 others.

His current contract runs out in the summer of 2024, but reports have claimed that he could leave in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Red Devils will reportedly listen to offers for him and would want £40million for him.

At that price, though, Martial reportedly feels that he could be priced out of a move away.

Barcelona and Tottenham have been named as potential next destinations.