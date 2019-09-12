Solskjaer told he sold the wrong Man Utd star this summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have sold Paul Pogba, not Romelu Lukaku, according to John Hartson.

Lukaku swapped the Red Devils for Serie A giants Inter Milan in August, moving to Italy in a £73million deal after he fell out of favour with Solskjaer last season.

However, Hartson believes United should instead have got rid of Pogba instead of Lukaku.

The Frenchman was constantly linked with an Old Trafford exit over the summer, with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane making it clear that he wanted to bring the 26-year-old to the Spanish capital.

And former Arsenal and West Ham forward Hartson believes that Pogba is not putting in 100 per cent for United, due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Hartson told the Sky Sports’ The Debate: “I still think Man United have got an awful lot of problems.

“You look at Pogba, for me I think he probably sold the wrong player.

“I would have sold Pogba, kept Lukaku. At least with Lukaku he gets you goals.

“He did at Everton, three years consistently, at Man United he was up in the 18s, 20s.

“I think Pogba right now, everybody’s saying ‘he’s showing a good attitude, he’s showing a great attitude’ – well that’s a gimme isn’t it?

“To show a good attitude playing for Manchester United.

“I think he’s playing almost at 75 per cent, I really do, and that’s not helping [Scott] McTominay who’s trying to make his mark in the game.

“A young Scottish midfielder, gets around, up and down.”

