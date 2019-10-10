Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told to continue planning ahead for January and that he’s in no immediate danger of the sack at Manchester United, according to a report.

Furthermore, the Norwegian has also been told he will be given the funds to bring in as many as four new signings to Old Trafford when the winter window opens.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Report this week also claimed Solskjaer had warned his players that they were fighting for their futures at Old Trafford and that his sacking as manager could lead to them being sold off in their numbers by his potential successor.

But despite Solskjaer’s bizarre optimism, worse could be to come for United with a match against Liverpool next on the horizon. That has, predictably, led to claims that a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals will see the Norwegian sacked, and amid claims the club had already cast their eyes towards the Bundesliga for his replacement.

And reports that Solskjaer could be for the chop appeared to be compounded on Thursday morning when an article claimed one of the Norwegian’s trusted allies, coach Kieran McKenna, did not have the trust of a number of senior players in the United squad.

However, The Times has a completely opposing rhetoric about the whole situation and they claim Solskjaer very much still has the backing of Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board.

They claim that regardless of the result against Liverpool, including that of a heavy home defeat, would not even put Solskjaer at risk of the sack.

In addition, they claim the Norwegian has been told there will be money for him to spend in the winter window, with the club cleared to make as many as four new signings to bolster their squad and help drag them up the table. While no players are named, it’s widely acknowledged that strengthening his midfield and his attacking options are a top priority.

Report on Thursday claimed three of those targets could come from overseas; it was reported a deal for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic had been given the go-ahead, while the European media has also pitched the names of two big-name targets with January transfers to the club.

Beyond that, it is expected that there will also be some outgoings, with a report on Wednesday suggesting Solskjaer had recommended a total of nine players to be shown the door at Old Trafford over past and upcoming transfer windows.

Regardless of who comes in and who leaves, if The Times‘ stance is to be believed, it seems United and Solskjaer will continue as they are for the foreseeable future at least.

