Solskjaer told Man Utd players they bore him as three failures are listed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Manchester United players they bore him as an explosive report outlined new details of Sunday’s dressing room inquest at West Ham.

The Red Devils have only picked up eight points from their first six matches of the Premier League season on the back of the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium and already find themselves 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Roy Keane did not hold back in his criticism of Manchester United’s display, telling them multiple home truths, while Gary Neville says the club needs to sign five top-class stars just to get back on an even playing field with Liverpool.

After the match, Solskjaer gave a reasoned criticism of his players to the media and also refused to become embroiled in a war of words with former manager Jose Mourinho following some stinging criticism.

However, a report on Tuesday claimed Solskjaer had, behind closed doors, torn strips off his players in his most venomous rant since taking charge, and with it claims that he had given his players two ultimatums.

Now new details of that after-match inquest have emerged in The Sun, with the paper claiming the Norwegian told his players they were “embarrassing” and that they bored him at the interval after a dull opening 45 minutes at the London Stadium.

As per the report, Solskjaer then went in further on his players after the final whistle and listed three major failures during their performance.

He is said to have been particularly frustrated with the lack of energy and invention from his side, while it’s also said he thought they panicked too much in the final third.

United’s abject performance was perhaps best summed up by Mourinho, who claimed the club had not progressed since his exit at Old Trafford.

“I was sacked and probably deserved to be sacked because I was responsible as a manager,” he said.

“The sad thing for me is that people probably think I am enjoying the situation, I am not enjoying it at all.

“I have people in the club that I love, I have lots of respect for the fans and for me it is really sad.

“When a team is lets say boring, you are boring but you still get a result.

“In this moment I don’t really feel anything, I think they are going to be really, really in trouble to get not just get into the top four but potentially the top six.

“It’s with a sad feeling that I say that, I think this team is worse than the team of before.”

