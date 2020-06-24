Solskjaer told €50m transfer target can be Man Utd version of Fabinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised he would be landing one of European football’s top midfielders if they sign Thomas Partey.

The tough-tackling midfielder, who has been at Atletico since 2012, is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. Indeed, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan and believes the player could be a big success in north London.

Speculation over the 27-year-old’s future has ramped up over the past few weeks, with Arsenal very much at the front of the queue for the player’s signature.

Partey’s agent confirmed last month that his client has a £44.5million release clause in his contract at the Spanish club. As a result, Atleti boss Diego Simeone has confirmed all the top clubs in Europe are looking at him.

“When he’s at his best level consistently, he’s so good that all the best teams in Europe are looking at him,” the Atletico boss said, as cited by football.london.

However, United are frequently also linked and former striker Louis Saha reckons he’d enhance their midfield.

The former striker also reckons he could impact United in the same way Fabinho has at Liverpool.

“He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen. We already have McTominay, Fred and Matic,” Saha told Compare Bet, as quoted by Goal.

“However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

This guy is a rock. He defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence.

“Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else.”

PARTEY ADMITS PREMIER LEAGUE DREAM

Partey has previously talked about his desire to play in the Premier League, when asked about a potential move away from Atletico.

“At the moment, I am happy at my club,” he told ESPN last summer. “But in football, you never know when and where you’ll be in the next day or year.

“The Premier League is a good league. It’s very competitive and has some of the best players in the world,” he added. “Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.

“My agents are on it so I will leave everything for them. For me, I am happy playing football. I will continue to play where I am now until something comes up for consideration.”

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has addressed United’s summer spending plans after making a title admission. Read more here.