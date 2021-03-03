Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned fans to be “realistic” and look at the “bigger picture” over plans to spend big in the summer transfer window.

United are on course for a top-four finish this season, which would grant them extra license to sign star players.

But regardless of such a target, reports have linked the Red Devils with several sizeable deals. Talk of Jadon Sancho – who would cost upwards of £50million – has resurfaced.

In addition, United also reportedly want a top new centre-back, another expensive acquisition.

Speaking in Tuesday’s press conference, though, Solskjaer insisted that two in-house issues must be taken into account when thinking about a big summer of spending.

“Of course the lack of income, the finances that have affected everyone and it might affect us all well,” the Norwegian said (via the Daily Mirror).

“We have to be realistic, we have to be responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch.

“There’s improvements on the training ground, stadium. We just have to look at the whole picture.

“Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It’s just the real world now. It has changed.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that a new centre-back has taken precedence over a new forward at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer offered a solution for the event that his club is unable to spend as they would like.

Solskjaer offers Man Utd transfer solution

“You can look at it different ways [with a] rebuild,” he said.

“We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities to.

“Of course, all clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us.

“I think there’s just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football until this changes.”

The summer window could well follow the pattern of the January window, which was one of the quietest on record.

Elsewhere in his press conference, Solskjaer opened up on his side’s recent slip down the table from top spot.

