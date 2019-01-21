Solskjaer: Two qualities make Rashford the perfect striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes ever-improving Marcus Rashford can become “absolutely top class” thanks to the two qualities he feels the Manchester United forward can boast over a number of his rivals.

The Norwegian manager continued his dream start to life at Old Trafford by maintaining his 100% record to beat Brighton on Saturday – making it seven wins in seven games.

Less than three years after bursting on the scene so emphatically, the 21-year-old capped his 150th appearance for his boyhood club in style on Saturday, as he reminded Solskjaer and United’s supporters exactly what made them so excited back in those early days.

Rashford scored a superb strike and was named United’s man of the match after an impressive all-action display in the 2-1 defeat of Brighton, taking his goalscoring run to four successive Premier League matches.

Solskjaer has tweaked the forward’s game at the same time as giving him the chance to express himself and the Old Trafford striking great is excited by his potential.

And highlighting Rashford’s ever-say-die attitude and incredible workrate, the United interim boss beamed: “Definitely he can be absolutely top class.

“He is only 21 but the maturity he is showing at times is more than 21 and his work rate.

“The more you score the more you believe you are going to score, and everyone says when you don’t score ‘he is bound to score soon’.

“The more you score the more chance you have of being confident, running into the same positions. The way he works during the week is fantastic because he practices a lot.

“He is a proper Manc – you can’t kick him and keep him down. He will stand up for a fight and stand up for himself and a teammate.”

Solskjaer hailed Rashford’s “unbelievable” work rate – exertions which saw him taken off late in a game that he was replaced in straight after being booked for a lunging challenge.

That is something the Norwegian believes the player will learn from as he is a “pleasure” to work with, while his teammate, Nemanja Matic, has also explained why, at this rate, a place in the Premier League’s top four is in sight for Manchester United.