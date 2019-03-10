Solskjaer unhappy with officials as he highlights what went wrong for Man Utd
Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his side to move on quickly from their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
The Gunners have an impressive home record this season and extended their streak to 15 league games without defeat at the Emirates Stadium with the win.
Granit Xhaka’s long-range effort caught out David De Gea either side of United hitting the frame of the goal before a contentious second-half penalty allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal three vital points in the race for Champions League qualification.
The win sees Unai Emery’s side leapfrog United into fourth spot and move to within a point of north London neighbours Tottenham, who lost at Southampton on Saturday.
“We started slowly, maybe a backlash from Wednesday night, but we created chances and when they get the first goal it becomes a different game,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.
“We created so many more chances today than when we beat them in the FA Cup. Sometimes it happens, we hit the woodwork twice and had five very big chances ourselves. The referee will be disappointed when he sees it as I don’t think it is a penalty.
“We just had to go for it towards the end, but we were not really at it and it is one of those days where you have to dust yourselves down from. We have Wolves in the cup quarter-finals and it’s a big game to look forward to.”
On Granit Xhaka’s goal to give Arsenal the lead: “David (de Gea) is disappointed every time he concedes a goal. The ball moves so strange and it looks like it goes to David’s left and it changed direction, but in the first 15, 20 minutes we were too slow and never put them under pressure.”