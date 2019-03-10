Solskjaer unhappy with officials as he highlights what went wrong for Man Utd

“We started slowly, maybe a backlash from Wednesday night, but we created chances and when they get the first goal it becomes a different game,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“We created so many more chances today than when we beat them in the FA Cup. Sometimes it happens, we hit the woodwork twice and had five very big chances ourselves. The referee will be disappointed when he sees it as I don’t think it is a penalty.

“We just had to go for it towards the end, but we were not really at it and it is one of those days where you have to dust yourselves down from. We have Wolves in the cup quarter-finals and it’s a big game to look forward to.”

On Granit Xhaka’s goal to give Arsenal the lead: “David (de Gea) is disappointed every time he concedes a goal. The ball moves so strange and it looks like it goes to David’s left and it changed direction, but in the first 15, 20 minutes we were too slow and never put them under pressure.”