Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tore into his Manchester United players like never before in the wake of their disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday, a report claims.

A superb goal by Daniel James handed United the initiative on the south coast before a Jannik Vestergaard second-half header pegged Solskjaer’s side back – a result which, according to The Sun, left the United manager livid.

As per the report, an under-pressure Solskjaer told the players their performance was a ‘joke’ and it was ‘embarrassing’ how they were failing to finish teams off – which may explain why both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been asked to undergo additional training.

It’s also claimed Solskjaer accused his stars of playing for themselves — and trying to always do the spectacular rather than sticking to the basics.

Furthermore, while Solskjaer refused to name individual players who he thought were letting him down, he said there are individuals who need to put more effort in and are letting down their teammates.

The Norwegian was also said to be raging at the way his players failed to incorporate much of what they had practiced through the week on the training ground into a match day, and feels their inability to follow his coaching and his tactics cost them dear.

United have not won since the opening-day hammering of Chelsea, with draws against Wolves and Southampton making up their tally, which sees them seven points behind the leaders Liverpool already. To make matters worse, their official club website peddled a bizarre opinion piece claiming the club deserves to be far higher than their current points tally suggests.

The report concludes that Solskjaer then sent his players off on international duty with a warning to show massive improvement in their next game – against unbeaten Leicester on Saturday week – and to sort their form out quickly, unless they want to be in serious trouble.

United have won one, drawn two and lost one game this season – their worst start since 1992.

The club has also won just two of their last 11 Premier League matches, incorporating the end of last season and the start of this.

