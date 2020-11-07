Solskjaer refuses to talk Everton win, focuses instead on ‘joke’ authorities

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose not to talk about his side’s performance against Everton, instead launching an attack at his team’s demanding fixture list.

United beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park to ease the pressure on Solskjaer’s shoulders. Indeed, the manager’s future was the narrative before the game, amid links with Mauricio Pochettino.

However, after the game, Solskjaer offered quick answers with few words when pressed on his players’ efforts. Instead, he focused on his team’s lack of preparation after arriving from Turkey on Thursday morning.

Asked by BT Sport about the satisfaction of the win, the manager said: “It is (satisfying) because we were set up to fail. I want to talk about the kick-off time and it set the boys up to fail.

“We got Luke Shaw injured today because we’ve been to Turkey, we’ve played loads of games this season already. We’ve been to Turkey on Wednesday night, Thursday morning we’re back in.

“We’re playing Saturday lunchtime, it’s an absolute shambles and I can’t praise the boys enough for the character they’ve shown. That’s all I want to talk about today.

“Those boys deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today.”

Solskjaer was then asked if the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire answered their recent critics with impressive performances.

Solskjaer has had enough

Indeed, Fernandes’ brace won him the Man of the Match award and Maguire was solid at centre-back.

Solskjaer said: “Well, the authorities set up to fail. How can they set us up after a Champions League game, Wednesday night in Turkey and set us a Saturday 12.30pm kick-off?

“You’ve got Liverpool and Manchester City, fair play they play against each other. They played on Tuesday and now they play on Sunday. Who’s responsible? I’ve had enough of that.

“They’ve got to understand, these players, in these times of the pandemic, how mentally and physically draining this is and you set them up like this.”

Nevertheless, Solskjaer and United head into the international break after a crucial win, which lifts them to 13th in the Premier League. However, several sides below them have yet to complete their latest matches.