A deal to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Manchester United in January is a transfer must for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been told that building the side around the veteran striker can get their season back on track.

Ibrahimovic made a big impact during his stay at Old Trafford, helping the club win the Europa League and the League Cup in a season that, despite being cut short by a knee injury, saw him score 22 times for the club.

But the 37-year-old was allowed to move to LA Galaxy on a free transfer amid concerns over a knee injury and, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the year, has been mentioned as a potential target for United again.

The prospect of bringing the veteran striker back to Old Trafford was addressed by Solskjaer earlier this season, with the Norwegian sending out something of a mixed message.

However, Clayton Blackmore, who starred for United in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes bringing Ibrahimovic – 38 next month – would be something of a no-brainer for the club and he commented on Twitter: “I definitely think we should ask Zlatan to come back, we need a target man – he’s the best target in the world.

“6ft 5in black belt, he’s proved in the MLS he can still do it.

“I thought we let him go because his knee was dodgy – we’ve now given Zlatan and Rooney [away] for nothing.

“We won [the] Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield when he played for us.”

Responding to questions about Zlatan’s lack of pace or his fitness, Blackmore continued: “Thirteen years ago, the Barcelona goalie out-run Zlatan – he doesn’t run much yet he scores goals [at] every club he plays for.

“We need a target man so all our kids with pace can play off him [in a] 4-4-2 [system], and close [them] down quicker.

“Here ends the lesson, it’s a no-brainer.”

Earlier this season the Swedish forward touted himself for a return to United saying: “I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been tipped to make a January move for a €50m-rated Italian midfielder and will reportedly send scouts to watch him on Tuesday evening.

