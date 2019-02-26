Solskjaer urges Man Utd pair to stop living off their reputations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wednesday’s game at Crystal Palace is a big opportunity for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to step up to the plate.

The Man Utd pair have struggled for game time under Solskjaer this season, but Lukaku has started the last two Premier League games and he will lead the line at Selhurst Park with Sanchez also getting a run out.

And the United interim coach has challenged the pair to perform and not live of their reputations.

“It’s a chance for them to play to their potential, reputation is one thing, the potential is high and I’m sure that because the two of them are good mates, they link up well together, so this might be a chance for them two to find some form and give a selection headache for when everyone gets fit again,” said Solskjaer.

“Rom (Lukaku) created our two biggest chances against Liverpool, it’s a different position for him, I know, because Rashy’s injury meant we had to rely on him standing up there and running in behind, he couldn’t do too much defending work, so Rom’s attitude and work rate was fantastic and the two chances – Jesse’s and Chris at the end – was Rom’s doing.

“They linked up between them against Arsenal in the FA Cup so hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up.”

Solskjaer will be without 10 players for the trip to the capital, including Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and skipper Antonio Valencia, but the United interim boss is sure his side will be good enough to win the game.

“We’ll have a good team on the pitch [vs Palace], definitely. There’ll be a chance for others,” said Solskjaer.

“I’ve been sat on the outside getting a chance [as a player] when this has happened, so we’d rather have to say players who came in.

“Scott [McTominay] and Andy (Pereira), I thought they did fantastic [against Liverpool], so there you go, that’s the way it is. You’ve just got to be ready when you get it.”

Solskjaer has confirmed that youngsters Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes will all be involved against Palace.

“They’ve been part of our training for a long time now and I’m sure Angel has been successful with England’s under-17s, the 2017 team with Sancho, Foden and Hudson-Odoi, so he’s been a big part of that. I’m definitely sure that if he gets a chance he’ll do well.

“James Garner is a Michael Carrick but 20 years younger, I’m sure he’ll do well and Chongy will be taking people on if he comes on,” added Solskjaer.

“They’re ready, they’re kids. It’s hard if you’re a defender coming on if you’re 16 or 17 but as an attacker you go out there and express yourself, and there’s your chance.

“They can win you the game, not lose it for you.”