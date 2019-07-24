Reports in the Italian media claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged the Manchester United board to meet the £80m fee needed to sign Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentina attacker has been linked with a move this summer, with United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich said to be among his suitors.

Dybala scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season but spent large periods on the bench leading to suggestions Juve might cash in with a fee of between £70m – £90m mooted.

Despite focusing his attentions on strengthening his defence, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka having already joined and efforts to bring Harry Maguire to Old Trafford ongoing, Tuttosport claims the chance to bring in Dybala for what is perceived as a ‘bargain fee’ is too good a chance for Solskjaer to turn down.

As such, the Italian newspaper claims Solskjaer has urged the United board to find the funds needed to sign the Argentina forward, with the report even going on to suggest he would be optimistic of signing him, with contact already having been made with the player’s family.

Earlier this summer, Dybala’s brother and agent claimed the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, means it is highly likely the player will move on.

He said: “There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Turin. He needs a change, he was very much at ease in Italy but now he is no longer.

“Let’s say that Paulo is no longer at ease and happy, as many other Juventus players are no longer well. He is not the only one who will leave. Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”

Dybala is currently on a salary of around £100,000 a week; money that would certainly not deter United from making a move and a wage they are said to be willing to increase in an effort to persuade the player to move to Old Trafford.

Dybala has scored 78 goals in 182 appearances for Juventus and might not be the only attacking reinforcement to arrive, with Wednesday’s European papers suggesting the club are keen to bring in two big-name players.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!